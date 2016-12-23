Kids Day with Santa at Home Hardware

December 23, 2016 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

On Saturday, December 10, Santa’s Workshop was set up inside the Shelburne Home Hardware Building Centre for children in the community to visit with the jolly old man himself, Santa.

This was all about the kids, with gingerbread cookies to decorate, and a kid’s gift shop where children could find gifts for mom, dad and their siblings – and, of course, you could take a selfie with Santa!

Store owner Bill Gillam would like to thank everyone who joined them and says he hopes you all had fun and a chance to get some Christmas Shopping in.

Right now, Shelburne Home Hardware Building Centre is holding their annual Donate-A-Plate Challenge for the Shelburne District Schools Breakfast Program. This challenge began on December 1 and will continue until December 31, where the store has once again pledged to match community donations up to $5,000.

Currently, schools in Shelburne have 500 children who go to school hungry, without a breakfast or lunch. At a cost of only $1.75 a day to feed each child, any donation is appreciated and will help make a difference.

Home Hardware hopes that you will support the Donate-A-Plate Challenge and help them fill a few empty plates and meet a local need this holiday season!

