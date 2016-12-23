Muskies gain momentum in mid-season

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies seem to be on a roll after picking up their fourth win in six games.

The latest game in the win column came on Saturday night, December 17, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex, when they hosted the Shallow Lake Crushers.

The win moved the Muskies past Milverton in the standings up to tenth place with a 5-8-1 record after picking up nine points in their last six games, taking only one loss in regulation time in their last six outings.

The win against the Crushers also evened up the regular season series at two each as the Crushers won the first two games when the teams met and the Muskies coming out on top in the last two games. Saturday night was a goalie battle between the Crushers’ Josh Sturrock and Muskies netminder Eddie Davey, with both goalies turning away numerous quality shots.

Davey came out on top in this night.

The Crushers fired 41 shots at Davey while the Muskies took 39 shots at Sturrock.

Nathan Johnson’s goal just six minutes into the final frame proved to be the winner as he one timed a pass out from Ryan Elo and Nolan Tone to give the Muskies a 2-1 lead.

Trevor VanAlstine scored for the Muskies in the first period with assists from Travis Knight and Kris Dobinson.

The Crushers scored in the second to tie things up at one each to set the stage for the third period.

The Muskies managed to kill off three minor penalties in the last seven minutes of the game to just hold on for the win.

The Muskies are off next weekend, but have two huge games upcoming against the league powerhouses.

On Friday, December 30, they travel to Saugeen Shores to take on the Winterhawks.

They return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, January 6, to host the Mapleton-Minto 81s.

Game time is 8 p.m.

