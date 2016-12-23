Now that’s Ugly! – Sweater contest makes merry at Legion

December 23, 2016 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Chances are you are throwing or are attending an ugly-Christmas-sweater party this year.

Over the past few years, this has become the wacky, tacky theme party du jour for the holidays.

The Ugly Christmas sweater movement is about basking in the hideous warmth of an ugly sweater, having fun and doing good – and creating smiles.

As an attendee of an ugly-sweater party, you are obligated to don the most awful, shockingly colorful, blindingly atrocious cardigan or pullover available on the market.

If you don’t have one of these sweaters tucked in the back of your closet from the 80s, because you knew it would come back in style, so to speak, don’t fret; there are tons of online stores dedicated to selling new and improved tacky sweaters.

Maybe you are crafty, which is even better for blinging out a plain sweater and turning into a truly tacky masterpiece of your own…with tree tinsel. How about some Christmas pins and, the piece de resistance, blinking Christmas lights?

Not sure what to do if your hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party? This year, the Legion hosted their very own version of this party.

The number one game is, of course, the contest for the ugliest sweater where winning this contest really is the biggest compliment one can receive at this kind of a party.

Another fun game that was played at the Legion’s party was unwrapping a huge ball of saran wrap. If you successfully uncovered a prize in one minute you got to keep it. Sounds easy? Try doing it with oven mitts on! This had everyone laughing hilariously, as each person took a turn at trying to find an end in this big ball of never ending saran wrap to release some candy, jewellery and small gifts in the allotted time frame.

Want to find more games, decorating and food ideas if you plan on hosting one of these hugely popular parties of your own? It’s easy: Google ugly Christmas sweater party games and you will find pages and pages of great ideas that will be sure to make yours a success.

