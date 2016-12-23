Province spreads the Christmas cheer across select Ontario shelters

December 23, 2016

By Mike Pickford

A number of women who are currently taking advantage of the services on offer at Family Transition Place (FTP) in Orangeville will receive a special treat this Christmas as the local service provider benefits from the provincial government’s Shoebox Project for Shelters.

MPP for Dufferin-Caledon Sylvia Jones was on hand at FTP last Tuesday morning, December 13, to drop off 29 shoeboxes crammed full of gifts and other goodies on behalf of members of the Ontario Legislature.

Now in its third year, the Shoebox Project for Shelters collects and distributes gifts that can fit in a shoebox for women that are homeless or at risk of homelessness across Canada. Each shoebox is filled with items that any woman will likely enjoy, but may not typically splurge on during difficult times.

“This is a project that every member of the Legislature supports,” Mrs. Jones said. “I am pleased to be able to deliver these shoeboxes to Family Transition Place – to thank FTP for the services they provide in our community every day to women and families who have experienced abuse or unhealthy relationships.”

She added, “It is my hope that these shoeboxes help by making a small difference to someone who is struggling this holiday season.”

Family Transition Place was chosen as one of four shelters across Ontario to benefit from this year’s Shoebox Project for Shelters. 12 mothers currently housed at the organization’s Emergency Shelter and Second Stage Housing properties will receive shoeboxes, while the remaining 17 will go towards “putting smiles on the face” of other women that use FTP services.

“So often, when money is tight, mothers tend to focus on their kids and their families and tend to forget about themselves, so this is a wonderful opportunity for these people to receive something a little special,” said Lyn Allen, Manager of Residential and Outreach Services at Family Transition Place. “Each box has things that are useful for women, but also includes nice, thoughtful gifts. It’s a fantastic token and we’re so thankful [to Sylvia Jones and the Ontario Legislature] for choosing us to benefit from this project.”

