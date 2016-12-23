General News » News

Santa visits the Legion

December 23, 2016   ·   0 Comments

2016-12-22-12

SANTA VISITS THE LEGION – Even though Santa is super busy this last week leading up to Christmas, he managed to squeeze in a surprise visit to the Shelburne Legion during wing night this past Friday, December 16. This was the last wing night of 2016 being held and all children were excited to see Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas, with Santa handing out bags of goodies to the delight of the kids. Thank you, Santa, for taking time out of your busy schedule to visit with the children! Photo by Michelle Janzen

