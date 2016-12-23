General News » News

Shelburne marks start of new holiday tradition

December 23, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

A lovely new tradition began in Shelburne December 17 as Troupe-Adore presented “Christmas in the Park” at Jack Downing Park on Main Street.

It was a beautiful “Silent Night” of twinkling lights and softly falling snow as the Troupe-Adore Chorale group sang carols from the stage.

The group was accompanied on guitar by Troupe leader Sohayla Smith along with her husband Adrian Smith – who sang and played beautifully – and Josh Oatman on percussion.

Hot chocolate, cider, eggnog and Christmas treats were free to the public as they listened to the chorale group and youth soloists Claire Bouzane, Avril Young and Darcey Baker.

The park was a perfect winter playground for the “tiny tots” who delighted in the piles of clean new snow as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

This is just one of many free-to-the-community arts events that Troupe-Adore has hosted in 2016. Their efforts and artistry are a wonderful addition to the Town.

