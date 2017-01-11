Alliston, Stayner separated by one point

By Brian Lockhart

By Brian Lockhart

The top spot in the North Conference of the Ontario Junior Hockey League is getting pretty tight after the Alliston Hornets lost their Friday night game against the Penetang Kings in overtime on Kings home ice December 30.

The Stayner Siskins are now closing in and are currently one point behind the first place Hornets as of Tuesday, January 3, after slamming the Orillia Terriers 10-1 in their match-up on December 31, in Orillia.

Stayner has been behind the Alliston team all season but have been winning steadily and closing the gap as the season goes on.

The two teams now have identical 27-3 win/loss records with Alliston staying ahead on a single point from a tie earlier in the season.

The two teams last met on December 4, and that game ended with a 3-2 overtime win for the Siskins.

The Penetang Kings are currently in the number three spot in the conference with 30 points and a 14-16-2 record for the season.

Huntsville is right behind in fourth place with 28 points and a 14-19 record.

Midland and Orillia are in fifth and six place separated by two points – Midland with 29 and Orillia with 26.

Rounding out the bottom, the Schomberg Cougars are in the number seven spot with 23 points, and the Caledon Golden Hawks are in the basement with a dismal 7-25-2 record so far.

Stayner could take over first place this week as they have two midweek games. First up, against the Golden Hawks and another Thursday night home game against the Penetang Kings on January 5.

The big Junior C game of the week will be on Friday night, January 6, in Alliston at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre when the Siskins arrive to see which team can prevail and claim the top spot in the Conference.

That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

