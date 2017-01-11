Contents » News and Sports » Sports

Novice Wolves finish regular season with win over Honeywood

January 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

2017-01-05-02

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Novice rep team finished the regular season first with a 7-0 win over Honeywood in their final game.

The squad ended the regular season with a stellar 17-3 record. The novice team has 11 players, all seven and eight years old, and are fully committed with all the members making every practice and game.

They are looking to returning in the New Year for playoff action. Team members include Carter Parr, Aaron Gibson, Carter Stevenson, Cole Reed, Ben Wauchope, Cole Downey, Carter McComb, Tyson Galbraith, Nick Gibson, Evan Hofstede, Lucas Carson-Pedri, and head coach Chris Reed, assistant coach Trevor Downey, trainers, Cassie Galbraith, Rudy Pedri, and team managers Craig Stevenson and Amanda Galbraith.

