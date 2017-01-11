Tipling Stage Company changes “direction”

By Marni Walsh

For the second time in their 2016 -17 season, Shelburne’s community theatre group, Tipling Stage Company, has been forced to “abandon plans for the scheduled production due to casting difficulties,” says promotional co-ordinator Jean Miller.

The company had hoped to produce the popular “On Golden Pond” about an aging professor and his wife and their final summer at the cottage with their teenaged grandson, but casting a male child actor for the script proved too difficult.

Earlier in the season, the company also met with problems when trying to cast No Sex Please We’re British and instead produced Barefoot in the Park which played at Grace Tipling in October.

This time, the theatrical group made the decision to once again change directions and “forge ahead” with the classic Victorian-style thriller Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton.

Gaslight, which played at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto in 2016, was “a sensation when it opened in London’s West End in 1938,” Miller says, “and “catapulted its creator to fame and fortune.”

Theatrical veteran, and long time member of Tipling’s community theatre group, Bev Nicholas will direct the thriller which opens at Grace Tipling Hall at the end of this month.

The new production by the company features Jess Walker, who starred in Barefoot in the Park in October, as Bella Manningham.

According to Tipling Stage Company, the story centres on Bella, “a young, recently married woman who is more than half convinced that – like her mother who died insane – she, too, is losing her mind. In fact, Jack Manningham, played by Tipling Stage Company newcomer Michael Bedford, is slowly and deliberately driving his wife insane.

“He has almost succeeded when Peter King, as the former detective Rough, visits her while her husband is out of the house. Rough believes Manningham to be a maniacal criminal – a thief, and the murderer of a former occupant of the house. Gradually he restores Bella’s confidence in herself and, as the evidence unfolds, proves her husband’s true identity, and Bella achieves a few moments of sweet revenge for all the suffering inflicted on her.”

Gaslight produced by the Tipling Stage Company plays at 8 p.m. on January 27, 28, February 3, 4 and at 2 p.m. on January 29 at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

Tickets costing $15 are available from Shelburne Town Hall, Caravaggio’s IDA and Holmes Appliances and Music Shop, and online at www.tiplingstagecompany.com. Those interested in getting involved or auditioning for future shows are encouraged to check out the website and make inquiries.

