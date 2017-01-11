Meat Spin at the Shelburne Legion is not what it sounds like

By Michelle Janzen

I’m not too sure what you envision when you think of a meat spin.

When I first heard of the meat spin that is held at the Shelburne Legion, I personally envisioned people lining up to throw a large piece of wrapped meat down a bowling alley and the person who got a strike with that piece of meat got to keep it. Not a pleasant thought, now that I am actually writing it down, and who would want to eat meat that had been used to bowl with?

Luckily, that is not the case.

So, here is how it really goes down:

There are usually four or five games played. A limited number of entrants are able to purchase tickets for $2. Highest number and lowest number wins a preselected unique cut of meat that they usually get from Carl the Butcher at Shelburne Foodland.

Entrants spin a Crown and Anchor type wheel to find out what number they have. At the end of all the spins the highest and lowest number win!

These spins can get rather heated, in a friendly way, with it coming down to the last entrant’s spins that can change the outcome of the winner, sometimes winning both high and low with their spins.

On December 18, I myself had to give this a try, so I purchased two tickets. When it was time to play the game I bought tickets for, I excitedly got up to spin. I’m not a big gambler, so this made my heart race a little and I felt as if I was a contest on the Price is Right getting ready to spin the big wheel for a chance to be in the Showcase Showdown.

With sweaty palms, I whirled the wheel around and my first spin came up as number fourteen, not a good number by any means. At this point, I was just happy I purchased two tickets and was able to spin again. My second spin was much better and it came up as number two. I could almost taste the ham I was about to win with the lowest number. I just had to hope that no one spun a one.

It wasn’t long after my spin that a friend of mine, Barb Post, spun a number one, which won for low and then turned around and spun a second time and won the high number as well, earning herself both a ham and a turkey.

Well, it was a good thing I had already purchased both of those for my Christmas dinners, yes plural, that I was going to prepare over the holidays, so I’m hoping Barb and her family enjoyed the ones she won.

You do not have to be a member of the Shelburne Legion to take part in one of their meat spins, it is open to everyone in the community, with money raised from this event and others going to sponsor community events, air cadets and donate to various worthwhile cases and organizations.

Watch the Legion’s column in the Shelburne Free Press to see when the next meat spin is, and join them. Who knows you might just get lucky!

