A National Ballet debut

By Marni Walsh

Acacia de Krijger, raised in Shelburne and granddaughter of Shelburne residents Terry and Barbara Ouellette, is picture in costume before taking to the stage for her role as a lamb in the National Ballet of Canada’s Nutcracker at The Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts in Toronto.

The over-2,000 seat theatre is the first of its kind in Canada – built specifically for ballet and opera with excellent acoustics and a great view from every seat.

Acacia, who was born to dance, has been a familiar figure on stage at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne singing and dancing with her equally talented sister Unique de Krijger in shows such as LP Stage Production’s Peter Pan.

Parents Bart and Jessica de Krijger made the decision to move their home schooling family to Toronto this fall to give the girls greater access to performing arts and training facilities.

Acacia, who is now only eight years old, auditioned for the National Ballet School’s Associates Program last February and started classes in September. She has three classes a week in ballet and jazz.

As part of the program National Ballet students have the opportunity to be in the Nutcracker.

Her parents say, “The experience has been so amazing and we are so grateful that she has had this opportunity.”

Congratulations to Acacia who was seen by over 10,000 audience members in the largest, annual ballet production in Canada.

Photo courtesy of the de Krijger family

