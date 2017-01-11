Shelburne generosity highlighted by Christmas Hampers

January 11, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Bobbi Ferguson, representing the Shelburne Christmas Hamper Committee along with the Service Clubs of Shelburne, contacted the Shelburne Free Press last week to extend “a big thank you and a wish for a Happy New Year” to the people of Shelburne.

“This year their generosity was incredible,” said Ms. Ferguson.

Christmas hampers went out to over 60 local families this season, “thanks to the generosity of businesses, churches, financial institutions, adult and children’s clubs, and individuals within Shelburne,” said Ms. Ferguson.

Ms. Ferguson is a member of the Rotary Club of Shelburne and was the lead organizer for the 2016 Christmas Hamper drive.

The hamper program has been in existence for more than 25 years, when Shelburne service clubs decided that due to the growing need and the work involved, it made more sense to join forces. The program offers assistance to families with an ongoing need, as well as to those who only use it once due to changes in personal circumstance, such as a temporary job loss.

“We get families with many different circumstances…all are welcome if there is a need.” says the organizer.

The call went out last month for community donations to fill the hampers with toys for young children.

“We never have a problem getting food,” said organizers at the time, “but toys for all ages can be a challenge.”

That challenge was met by Shelburne residents and the committee couldn’t be more grateful.

Gratitude also goes to Julie Senese and the Centre Dufferin District High School Business Leadership Class.

“They spent many hours designing and hanging posters, collecting donations, shopping, sorting goods and toys and writing thank you cards,” says Ms. Ferguson. She says the students and their teacher deserve “top marks” for their incredible “hard work, enthusiasm, efficiency and dedication.”

Because of the kindness of all involved, every one of the families in need that participated in the hamper program received a grocery gift certificate to purchase a turkey or a ham, a food basket containing canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products and personal care items.

Children over 12 received gift certificates and those under 12 received toys, games and books.

“The generosity of our town helped make Christmas a little brighter for many families within the Shelburne area and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” say the volunteers of the Christmas Hamper Committee and the Service Clubs of Shelburne.

Readers Comments (0)