Storm Warning on now!

January 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Local performers Josh Oatman and Danielle Marie rehearse on their newly constructed set as Storm Warning enters the final days of rehearsal before opening at the Shelburne Curling Club this weekend.

Storm Warning, by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, centres on Jack Forrester, an emotionally damaged World War Two veteran and a brassy amphetamine-popping music writer named Emma Currie.

Set in 1953, the play tells the story of two hearts that come together one September weekend. The two-handed drama-comedy in the first full-length stage production by the community driven group of artists from Troupe-Adore.

Directed by Sohayla Smith, the show opens January 14 and runs to January 22, with four performances.

Tickets in advance are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.

Saturday evening shows start at 7 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2 pm, offering a cash bar and concession stand snacks.

General admission tickets are $17.50.

All proceeds to go towards Troupe-Adore’s arts and culture endeavours in Shelburne.

For more information, visit www.troupe-adore.com.

Photo courtesy of Troupe-Adore

