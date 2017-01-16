Rink action for Col. Vic Phillips Bonspiel

January 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Shelburne Curling Club hosted the annual Colonel Vic Phillips bonspiel on Saturday, January 7, at the rink in Shelburne. Teams from Shelburne, Brampton, Palmerston, Meaford, Owen Sound, and Alliston competed. The bonspiel is named after the World War One and World War Two veteran and Shelburne Councillor and Dufferin Warden. (Top) The Col. Vic Phillips winner was the team from Cambridge. Team members Chris Campbell, Graham Rae, Alex Robertson, and Mark Straus, receive the trophy from Shelburne Curling Club president Tom Little. (Bottom) The second event of the bonspiel, the Caravaggio Pharmacy event, was won by the Kitchener rink. Members are Carl Jorgensen, Colin McMillan, Del Olden, and Mary Ann Burke. SUBMITTED PHOTOS
