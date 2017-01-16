Wolves Peewee rep deliver shut-out

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee rep team started off strong in the Thursday night, January 5, game against the Owen Sound Jr. Attack and kept up the pressure for the full three periods for the win.

“It was a good game,” said Wolves left wing Masen Way of the team’s strategy. “We were moving their goalie around and shooting low because he was good with his glove. We were all around the net and backchecking really well.”

The Wolves got off to a good start with goals from Marcus Carvalho and Raeburn Niedzwiecki to take an early lead.

The Shelburne squad successfully killed off a late penalty in the second period by taking the play to the Owen Sound zone.

Returning for the final period, the Wolves went ahead by three when Colin Sillars scored early in the frame.

With 8:14 left on the clock, Griffen St. Pierre slipped one past the Owen Sound goal line to make it a 4-0 game.

With time running out, the Owen Sound team took a minor penalty and the Wolves capitalized with a powerplay goal from Masen Way with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

The final goal came with 49 seconds left on the clock and a shot from the blueline from Tyler Higginson that made it to the back of the net and finished the game with a 6-0 shut-out for the Wolves.

The Wolves Peewees are now in second place in their division with a 15-2-3 record and 33 points for the season.

The Peewees will return to home ice at the CDRC on Sunday, January 22, to host the Stayner Cyclones.

Game time is 6:00 p.m.

