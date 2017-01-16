Health and Wellness Expo coming to Shelburne

January 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Leanne Williams of Balanced Physique Fitness and Apparel, who teaches Monday nights at 6:30 at Hyland Heights Public School and Thursday nights at 6:30 at Centennial Hylands Public School, has teamed up with Zumba Fitness’ Amanda Philip, who teaches Monday and Thursdays at 7:30 at Centennial Hylands Public School.

These two ladies connected and met with each other after they had noticed how many questions were being asked on the Shelburne Area Q&A and Resource Hub on Facebook about Health and Wellness services and providers in the area.

After discussing all of the postings, then meeting each other, they decided it was time for Shelburne to host the first annual Health and Wellness Expo, which will be taking place on January 21, from 9 am until 1 pm at Centennial Hylands Elementary School, located at 35 School Road.

“We have never taken on an endeavour like this before, however our goal is to bring companies, groups and individuals, who are in the business of promoting health and wellness products and services in Shelburne, together to share information,” Leanne tells us. “Consumers will also have the opportunity to visit the Expo and collect information about products and services that offer choices for the improvement of their well-being.”

Men and women of all ages are seeking overall wellness and the pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyles. The Health and Wellness industry is rapidly growing within Ontario, as the message of living a healthy lifestyle is a movement that is taking us all by storm.

To feel healthy, look younger, lose weight, fight stress, prevent illness and find balance within our lives has become a major focus for many.

The Expo is open to the public and admission is free! There will be many exhibitor booths, 90 per cent of them being local, which will feature a variety of health and wellness products, as well as interactive health and wellness related services, some of which are being provided for a nominal fee.

We all want to thrive in our lives, and at the Expo you will discover a wealth of health knowledge from an integrative, whole body perspective, connecting with exhibitors who are showcasing their latest and greatest health and wellness products and services.

Event organizers Leanne and Amanda invite everyone out for a day to overhaul your health and wellness from head to toe!

For more information on this event, please contact Amanda Philip or Leanne Williams at shelburneexpo2017@gmail.com, or you can find them on facebook at Shelburne Health and Wellness Expo.

