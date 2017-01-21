County Seeking Public Input on Draft County Forest Recreation Policy

January 21, 2017 · 0 Comments

Dufferin County wants to hear from you.

The County’s Forest Operation Review Committee has completed a draft of the County Forest Recreation Policy. The draft policy will apply to the thirteen publically owned tracts of forested land located throughout Dufferin County, the largest of which is the 1,492 acre Main Tract located north of Mansfield on Airport Road.

Before presenting the policy to Council for final approval, the committee is inviting the public to submit comments, attend an open house or speak to staff about the recreational use of the County forests.

“The recreation policy will describe in detail the appropriate public uses of the County Forest, keeping in mind the management strategies outlined in the twenty-year management plan for the Forest that was passed by Dufferin County Council in 2016,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White, who enjoys hiking the trails in the County forests. “I encourage everyone in Dufferin County to visit the County Forest page on our website to review this draft policy.”

Staff and committee volunteers will be on hand at two separate open house events in February to discuss the draft recreation policy with the public.

While there will not be a formal presentation during the open houses there will be ample opportunity for the public to review the proposals, speak with representatives of the committee and offer suggestions.

These events will be held on the following dates in Orangeville and Mulmur:

Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 3 – 8 pm

County of Dufferin Offices

(55 Zina St., Orangeville)

Saturday, February 11, 2017, 10 am – 4 pm

Dufferin County Museum & Archives

(Airport Rd. & Hwy. 89)

.

Following the open houses, there will be a review period for the draft policy. Submissions regarding the draft policy can be made in writing to the County Forest Manager’s office (forestmanager@dufferinmuseum.com) or by using the feedback option on Dufferin County’s website prior to March 31, 2017.

The draft recreation policy is available from the County Forest Manager’s office, the County Administration office as well as the following websites, www.dufferincounty.ca and www.dufferinmuseum.com/forest.

The results of the public consultation will be addressed in the development of the final recreation policy.

