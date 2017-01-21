Gearing up for third annual Shelbrrr Fest 2017

January 21, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Councillor Dan Sample wants residents of Shelburne to know that Shelbrrr Fest 2017 will be another “fun filled day of winter activities for the whole family.”

Now in its third year, the annual festival quickly became popular when Councillor Sample and his friends pulled together with the Kin Clubs of Shelburne to bring the event to life in 2015.

The winter-hardy organizers faced their share of weather challenges launching the event in its infancy, but always persevered.

Bitter cold temperatures were cause for concern in the inaugural year, but blue skies and sunshine made for a successful day with over 400 visitors braving the cold. It was a winter thaw and a lack of snow that made traditional winter events like snow tubing problematic last year, but once again enthusiastic organizers and visitors made for a fun-filled day.

The event is held in conjunction with the Kin Clubs of Shelburne, and with significant help from local business sponsorships.

The festival was created to bring families and community together for fun on Ontario’s Family Day during the cold, and often dark days of winter. The snow filled activities will begin at 11 a.m. in the wide open spaces of Fiddle Park on February 20th.

The Vintage Snowmobile Show will featuring some older model snowmobiles on site again this year. For those who prefer a quieter ride through the snowy fields, there will be a horse and wagon ride. Sure to be popular again this year are the snow tubes for sliding down the giant snow mound – with Mother Nature’s cooperation in the snow department, of course.

Good Dog Carting will be available to take smaller children for a dog cart ride for only toonie. In the past, the hard working dogs and their owners raised $450 for the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank to purchase pet food for clients in need of assistance.

Last year and again in 2017, the money raised from the dog sled rides will go to the Off Leash Park Committee.

A favourite with the parents, the fire warming station with wood donated by Stump Busters will be available for warming up between climbs on “Snow Mountain.”

From the top of the mountain, families will be able to get the best view of the sites, including the elementary school competition snow castles. For the last two years, winners of the castle competition received $800 towards a new computer for their school.

LP Stage Productions will have their young singers out performing songs to warm your heart at the event. They will present music from past productions, and perhaps from their newest Broadway show, The Lion King, coming this spring to Grace Tipling Hall.

The Kinette kitchen will be busy serving up hot dogs, french fries and hot chocolate to go with the fun and entertainment.

Come out and celebrate Family Day and all the traditional outdoor fun that comes with great Canadian winters.

The Shelbrrr Festival is free. If families wish, they may make a small donation at the gate. Mark your calendars: Family Day, February 20, 11 am – 4 pm, Fiddle Park on 2nd Line, south of No Frills.

Thanks go out to the sponsors of Shelbrrr Fest for their continued support:

Town of Shelburne

Shelburne Kinsmen

Crewson Insurance

Dufferin Mutual

Shepherd Osyany & King

Timmererman, Haskell & Mills

Shelburne Legion

Stutz Brown & Self

Shelburne Family Dental

Dufferin Drift Busters

Stump Busters

Holmes Appliance and Music

Mad River Photography

Jr Schooners

LP Production

Trillium Ford

LC Creations

Readers Comments (0)