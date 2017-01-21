Crewson Insurance sets example as a community corporation

January 21, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Fresh meat can often be a food hard to come by for local families in need, a need recognized by Shelburne’s Crewson Insurance, who recently stepped up to help fill this nutritional gap.

April Nash, Director of CHOICES Youth Shelter in Orangeville, says she “hopes other corporations will take notice” of Crewson Insurance’s generous donation to area service organizations last week.

On Thursday, January 12, the Shelburne insurance brokerage, in conjunction with Peel Mutual Insurance of Brampton, distributed approximately 350 pounds of meat equally among the Shelburne Foodbank, the Orangeville Foodbank, Family Transition Place and Choices Youth Shelter, at a gathering at the Edelbrock Center in Orangeville.

Each organization received about 87 lbs of beef in various cuts including ground beef, stewing beef, steaks and roasts.

“2017 marks the 20th year that Peel Mutual has been involved in purchasing a prize winning steer at the Royal Winter Fair,” says Jennifer Crewson, Marketing Manager for Crewson Insurance. “Each year the company asks a different insurance brokerage to partner with them to make this purchase and this year Crewson Insurance Brokers gladly accepted the partnership.”

Ed Crewson, President of Crewson Insurance Brokers, says his company “is thrilled to be helping these community organizations who are striving to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Dufferin County. In total, we will be providing 1,400 servings of beef to the people of Dufferin and are happy to do so.”

Rev. Stephanie Pellow, Chair of the Shelburne Food Bank says, on behalf of the clients who are assisted by the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank and the Steering Committee, she would like to “express sincere gratitude to the businesses and corporations of the Shelburne area who have supported the Shepherd’s Cupboard with their generous donations recently and over time.”

“Some gifts are offered by the owners and managers of the businesses while others are initiatives involving team work by companies and their employees,” she says. “Many of these donations amount to thousands of dollars at a time.”

“Corporate support from community minded businesses enables us to share much needed quality proteins with individuals using the food bank,” says Heather Hayes Executive Director of the Orangeville Food Bank. “Often fresh fruits & vegetables and proteins are the first things to be removed from a food budget when times are tight. We are extremely grateful to Crewson Insurance for including us in their generous donation.”

Ms. Nash adds, as a not for profit organization, “Choices Youth Shelter can’t rely solely on funds received from the County of Dufferin.”

“Each year, with the increasing number of homeless youth coming in and the growing inflation of food prices and hydro, it has become increasingly important for local corporations like Crewson Insurance to assist us with these types of amazing donations,” he says.

For residents at Family Transition Place in Orangeville, Elaine Capes, Leadership and Development says, Crewson’s donation means they “will get to enjoy a number of excellent meals prepared by our food and nutrition specialist, with the added advantage of this donation really helping out our bottom line.”

She says the donation will “supplement our food budget significantly allowing us to spend the money saved from the receipt of the beef on other areas of our food or shelter budget where it is needed most. It is a much appreciated donation for which we are very grateful.”

Concludes Rev. Pellow: “All this speaks of the amazing generosity of people in the Shelburne area as they care for their neighbours who have need of their help. Thank you for assisting the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank volunteers to offer quality goods to our clients.”

