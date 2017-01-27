Your Royals Basketball roundup!

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
(Above) The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team hosted Emmanuel Christian High School in the gym at CDDHS on Monday, January 16. The Royals came out on top with a 50-20 win in this game. (Below) The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals take on Emmanuel Christian High School in the gym at CDDHS on Monday, January 16. The Royals left the court with a 43-27 win. The CDDHS juniors are in first place in the District 4 standings with a 6-1 record. PHOTOS BY BRIAN LOCKHART
