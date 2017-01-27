Contents » News and Sports » Sports

Your Royals Basketball roundup!

January 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

2017-01-26-04

(Above) The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team hosted Emmanuel Christian High School in the gym at CDDHS on Monday, January 16. The Royals came out on top with a 50-20 win in this game. (Below) The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals take on Emmanuel Christian High School in the gym at CDDHS on Monday, January 16. The Royals left the court with a 43-27 win. The CDDHS juniors are in first place in the District 4 standings with a 6-1 record. PHOTOS BY BRIAN LOCKHART

 

2017-01-26-05

