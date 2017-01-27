Teens take in the Tastes of Shelburne

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Marni Walsh
Just before Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) students left for holidays last month, they had the opportunity to explore some delicious culinary dishes during “Tastes of Shelburne” week. The school ran the event from December 12 – 15, which Guidance Councillor Sue Trowell says was aimed at “celebrating our diversity in the best way possible – food!” Foods and cultures featured during the event included: Caribbean cuisine provided by Bliss Tropical Cuisine on Hwy 89, featuring Chef Dawn Apple; East Indian cuisine provided by Suraiya Kashif, proprietor of Shelmart; Local fare provided by Landman Gardens and Bakery, with Rebecca Landman well known for her weekly booth at the Shelburne Farmer’s Market and her unique culinary experiences at Black House on her family’s farm; and First Nations cuisine prepared by CDDHS Chef Harris, Hospitality and Tourism teacher. Bite sized fare was available to students at no charge, delivering a different taste each day, including jerk chicken, samosas, soups and venison. Featured in the photos (left to right) students Hannah McGowan, Aimee Squirrell, Rebecca Landman of Landman Gardens and Bakery and student Brendan Stanton. CDDHS Chef Harris with students Kathryn Muench, Frances Lalli, Abby Scott and Hannah Hutchings in the second photo. Photos courtesy of CDDHS
