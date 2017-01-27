150 for Canada and Shelburne & District Fair – Pioneer Ways to Modern Days

By Marni Walsh

2017 will be a milestone year for both Canada and the Shelburne & District Fair.

Sue Peterson, Secretary for the Shelburne Agricultural Society, says the organization is looking forward to the upcoming 150th celebration.

“Not only is Canada celebrating 150 years, the Shelburne Fair is as well,” she says.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) last Friday, January 20th, long-time volunteer Karren Wallace reported “a great turnout and good discussion about the 2017 fair which is being held on September 15, 16 and 17.”

Plans have already begun for the fall event, says Ms. Wallace, “with a move toward a more traditional fair with the theme 150 years: Pioneer Ways to Modern Days.”

Events suggested include a spelling bee and corn husking competitions, ‎along with the popular petting zoo, hog calling and rooster crowing events.

The smash up derby and lawnmower races are crowd favourites and staples of the fair that will, of course, return in 2017.

Ms. Peterson says the Board is looking to add more items to the 2017 fair itinerary, discussing the possibility of a dedicated area to enjoy your lunch, more food vendors, and expanding the petting zoo for the children.

Five new directors were elected at the AGM, and thanks went out to those directors who have “given much of their time in the past,” says Sue Peterson.

Those recognized for their dedication and service included Sue and her husband – and Fair President – Bruce Peterson.

The couple received the 2016 Service Award at the AGM.

“We were truly surprised and not expecting this at all,” says Ms. Peterson.

She says she and Bruce “both enjoy what we do for the Shelburne Fair.”

Bruce Peterson has been Fair President for the past three years and will become the Past President this upcoming year as Larry Braiden steps into the role as the newly elected President.

Sue says Bruce “has helped with every aspect of putting the fair together.”

Sue has also been involved in the fair for a number of years and has served as the Secretary along with being the Vice President of the Home Craft Division last year and this upcoming year.

“We both enjoy those we work with on the board and would invite anyone who would like to get involved in the Shelburne Fair to contact us,” say Sue and Bruce.

For more information about the Shelburne & District 150th Annual Fall Fair, visit shelburnefair.com.

