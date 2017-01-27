Shelbrrr Fest Castle Competition celebrates Canada 150

By Marni Walsh

Calling all kids to the 2017 Shelbrr Fest snow castle competition!

Dufferin Mutual insurance wants to see your school win, so bring your shovels, buckets and bowls and come play in the snow!

Councillor Dan Sample and the Shelbrrr Festival Committee say they “can’t wait to see” what the kids come up with for this year’s Shelbrrr Festival School Snow Castle Contest on Family Day – February 20.

Themed around Canada‘s 150th Anniversary, the Committee has asked the kids “to put their thinking caps on” for the big competition.

In 2015, the kids of Centennial Hylands Elementary School were the winners of the Castle Building Contest and last year it was Glenbrook Elementary that won $800 to purchase an Upper Grand School Board approved computer for their school.

The computers are donated by participating sponsors: Crewson Insurance, Shepherd Osyany & King law firm, Stutz Brown & Self law firm, Dufferin Mutual Insurance, and Timmerman, Haskell & Mills law firm.

“We want the kids to remember, when building this year, that it may not be a castle so much as whatever they think best represents their thoughts on the 150th year for Canada, that is most important,” says Councillor Sample. “At last year’s event, the schools thought outside the box to come up with their ideas. This year we think it is going to be a spectacular event for the kids, especially as we have adapted the contest so that parents can be involved to help move the show around.

“I am sure the schools are thinking their plans through so they can come up with the best idea.”

Jennifer Crewson says Crewson Insurance Brokers has been sponsoring Shelburr Fest, specifically the snow castle competition, since its origin.

“We are pleased to do so because we are not only giving back to our community, but we are giving back to the public schools and children of our community,” says Jennifer. “The children of this community are our future and it is our duty as business owners to contribute to their enhanced learning, and what better way to do this then awarding the snow castle winner a new computer!

Debbie Walker, Law Clerk at Stutz Brown & Self reminds kids: “Shelburr Fest is the day to work as a team to build an awesome snow castle. Make yourselves proud and have fun.”

Contest Rules:

Monday, February 20, 2017 (Family Day) from 11 am – 4 pm

Castle Competition Registration: 11 am – 11:30 am

(School must sign in to receive a sign to claim your hill)

Contest Running Time: 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Theme: Canada 150

Judges: Town Council will judge the competition at 2 pm

The local elementary schools invited to participate include Glenbrook, Hyland Heights and Centennial Hylands. Adult supervision is mandatory. Only students currently enrolled in the school may participate.

Shelbrrr Fest will supply the snow mound, but schools must supply the tools and accessories.

Acceptable building supplies and tools include food colouring, shovels, trowels, rakes, hoes, buckets, bowls, etc.

Use your imagination!

Adults may help to break up the snow hill and move large pieces of snow.

Team captains should explain their school’s theme idea to the judges. School mascots may be used in the theme of your structure.

If you have any questions about the contest or the 2017 Shelbrrr Festival please phone or email Dan Sample at 705-333-2482 or dan.sample.ds@gmail.com

