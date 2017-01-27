Justin Besley makes 150 Count with RBC and anti-bullying rally

January 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

RBC believes in our youth and through our #make150count initiative, we are making a positive impact in communities across the nation by deepening our relationships and relevance with youth locally.

Justin Besley, local student at CDDHS, has been selected by RBC Shelburne as the #make150count delegate.

Justin has shown exemplary community involvement through Shelburne minor sports, works part-time and is a cooperative education student at the high school.

Justin could choose any opportunity to better his community with the $150 provided by RBC.

After some thought, Justin opted to raise additional funds through a Noah Maritn’s pepperette fundraiser, on top of the $150 provided, to bring in “YouTuber” and speaker Anthony McLean on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at CDDHS.

Anthony speaks to bullying, mental health and diversity. He has presented to hundreds of schools across the world, and has been featured on Breakfast TV, CP24 and CBC. These issues for today’s youth are directly aligned with RBC’s intent to raise awareness around our youth and mental health.

All funds raised by Justin’s efforts will pay for the speaking engagement, in which approximately 1,000 local elementary students will be attending, and the remainder being donated to all local breakfast school programs.

RBC Shelburne is incredibly proud of Justin and his forward-thinking approach to making change in our community!

Readers Comments (0)