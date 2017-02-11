Shelbrrr Fest Preview: Building Snow Mountain!

February 11, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The snow is piling up at Fiddle Park in preparation for the activities surrounding Family Day at the 2017 Shelbrrr Festival.

“Shelburne Public Works have been busy gathering snow and clearing the way at the park,” says Councillor Dan Sample. “The tube hill is well on its way along with Snow Mountain.”

“The finishing touches will be happening over the next couple of weeks to get everything aligned,” adds the Councillor, who is also Chair of Shelbrrr Fest.

Now in its third year, the annual festival quickly became popular when Councillor Sample, and his friends pulled together with the Kin Clubs of Shelburne to bring the event to life in 2015, with significant help from local business sponsorships.

The winter-hardy organizers faced their share of weather challenges launching the event in its infancy, but always persevered.

It was a winter thaw and a lack of snow that made traditional winter events like snow tubing problematic last year, and 2017 is proving to be no exception.

“With the lack of snow again this year, we have had our struggles getting the park ready for the event,” reports Councillor Sample.

“Shelburne Public Works Department has spent many hours trying to gather snow for Snow Mountain and the tube hill. They have hauled snow in from other areas around town to create the base; they have scrapped the park while making the parking lots and clearing the roads, and piling the snow up to create Shelbrrr Fest.

“Public Works, along with their equipment – front end loader and back hoe – designed the tube hill with stairs on both sides for the children to climb to the top to get ready to ride the tube to the bottom.”

This tube hill was “a huge success the first year we had the event, so when we didn’t have it last year,” says the Councillor, “it was missed.”

He says he requested Public Works to try everything possible to create the tube hill for this year and they have.”

The Chairman says he would like to “send out a huge thank you the Shelburne Public Works crew for getting Fiddle Park ready for Shelbrrr Fest for everyone to enjoy on

Family Day.”

The Shelbrrr Festival is free to all, but if families wish they may make a small donation at the gate. Mark your calendars: Family Day, February 20, from 11 am – 4 pm at Fiddle Park on 2nd Line, south of No Frills.

Readers Comments (0)