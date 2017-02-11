Junior C playoffs shaping up

February 11, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The North Conference of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is showing some interesting result as local teams entered the quarter-final round of the 2017 playoffs.

The Alliston Hornets are leading the Schomberg Cougars 2-1 in their series after wining the first two games, but giving up an overtime loss in Game Three on Sunday night, February 4, on home ice.

It was a lackluster game to say the least with the Hornets out-shooting the Cougars 51-17 for the night despite taking the loss.

That series will resume in Schomberg for game four on Thursday, February 9.

The Stayner Siskins are tied at one game apiece with the Caledon Golden Hawks after the Caledon team pulled of a 5-3 home win in game two of the series on February 3.

Their series will resume for game three on Thursday, February 9, in Stayner, then go back to Caledon for game four on February 12.

The Penetang Kings and Orillia Terries are also in a tie series both teams winning one to start their quarter-final.

That series is back in action on Friday, February 10, in Penetang.

The Midland Flyers have an early two game lead in their series again the Huntsville Otters.

Midland won game one 5-3 then followed up with a 4-3 win in game two on Huntsville home ice.

The two teams will meet up again for game three on Saturday, February 11, in Midland.

Readers Comments (0)