Winter fun returns Family Day to DCMA

By Marni Walsh

Family Play Day at Dufferin County Museum and Archives (DCMA) promises more winter fun this year on Monday, February 20, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Nanci Malek, Promotions Coordinator for DCMA, invites the community to come celebrate family togetherness at the Museum with a host of fun indoor and outdoor winter activities.

“The whole theme this year is warm and cool fun to suit anyone,” says Nanci. “Hot chocolate inside to get you ready for the road hockey challenge, a lazy, warm sit down to watch a National Film Board animated film, or stay warm and make fun crafts. Cool snowball games outside and a chance for parents to wander through the Museum while their child has craft, film or hockey fun!

“We always have the kids display drawers in the Museum for educational opportunities to learn about the history of Dufferin County, and we promise a fun time for all members of the family! Outside, join former NHLer Aaron Downey for a ball hockey scrimmage, along with Dave Mcfadyen of Spenser’s Kids.

“Inside, explore the Museum, warm up at our hot chocolate station, cozy up with a book in the reading nook, play board games, watch movies and more. Everything is available from start to finish.”

In addition, the Township of Mulmur will be there at the event, helping and handing out Canada 150 material to guests.

Please bring old hockey gear to donate to Spenser’s Kids for the scrimmage.

Admission: $8.00 / Kids 5 and under: FREE.

