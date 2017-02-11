4th Annual Radar Run being held February 18 by Driftbusters

By Michelle Janzen

After having to cancel due to lack of snow last year, the Dufferin Drift Busters Snowmobile Club are happy to announce that they will holding their 4th Annual Radar Run next Saturday February 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Groomer’s Shed located just north of Shelburne on Highway 10.

The event two years ago, saw approximately 95 enthusiasts entering sleds, from classics to new models, which all flew down the quarter-mile straight track hitting speeds that would never be driven on the trails.

Dufferin Drift Busters (DDBSC) is the local Snowmobile Club that serves Shelburne and surrounding areas. DDBSC is part of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC), and their main staging area and Groomers Shed is located at 157289 Hwy 10, just north of Shelburne.

DDBSC are a non-profit club and operate with volunteers who ensure that local trails are properly opened, maintained, groomed, signed and closed each season. Currently, DDBSC has two machines, and five drivers to groom the over 200 km of trails. This job is usually done twice a week and takes up to 80 hours to cover all trails.

A small percentage of money from trail permits sold will go to the Driftbusters while the rest of the money goes to the OFSC, most of which is then used to cover insurance for the entire trail system.

If you happen to purchase your trail pass outside your regular district, you can request that funds be directed to that club. DDBSC would greatly appreciate it if you remember your local club when doing this.

Each club in the OFSC invests an average of $412 for each kilometer of the OFSC’s 49,000 kilometre trail system. DDBSC is responsible for over 200 kilometres of those trails, with no money from any government source to assist with trail operations. This deficiency means clubs are challenged to raise all the operational money needed to open, maintain and operate snowmobile trails all winter.

DDBSC relies heavily on members’ fees, sponsors, donations and fundraising for their operational money and the Radar Run is quickly becoming a local favourite.

For this event, each racer pays for the opportunity to race the quarter mile for a small fee. There is no limit to the number of times you can race the quarter mile, making it very easy to get hooked to trying to better your last time. Riders are, however, slotted into different classes based on the age of their sled and the size of the engine.

With club volunteers being the cornerstone of organized snowmobiling, the DDBSC is always looking for new members, with many different positions available in their club, from trail coordinators to club photographers, trail patrollers, accountant/bookkeeper, brush and trail clearing crews, special events crews. The DDBSC also offers leadership roles in the way of their Executive.

They currently meet the first Monday of each month at the Shelburne Library, beginning at 7 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information on Dufferin Drift Busters, or to find out more about this event, visit www.dufferindriftbusters.com or call the club at 519-925-3884.

