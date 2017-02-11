Treat your Valentine to Crooner Monty Greig, Star of My Vaudeville Valentine

February 11, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Those lucky enough to have tickets for My Vaudeville Valentine, playing this Sunday at the Shelburne Curling Club, will get the thrill of seeing professional crooner Monty Greig, whose smooth style is played on radio stations across Canada, perform live on stage.

Currently living in Guelph, Greig has been singing and performing for audiences since 1999.

He started in rock and roll as the lead singer for “One Night Stand” performing as the opener for bands like Trooper and Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show.

While working in Las Vegas, Mr. Greig says he “fell in love with the Rat Pack style of music and entertaining.”

Upon returning home, he started his “journey in jazz standards,” producing several albums and “never looking back.”

For the past five years, Monty has been entertaining audiences with his Crooner Show and “breathing new life into classic jazz standards from the best in the business,” including hits from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Michael Buble.

“I believe that some of best songs have already been written,” says Mr. Greig. “The standards are timeless, and with the right (slight) change they can be enjoyed now as much as they once were.”

Sohayla Smith, the force behind the community arts group Troupe-Adore, which is producing My Vaudeville Valentine, says Monty Greig will bring a real “Frank Sinatra vibe to the show [with] his amazing voice and personality as a professional performer.”

She says Monty Greig is “also one of my favourite songwriters; his single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’ is one of my latest obsessions.”

“I try and support anyone who is trying to build on an arts dream,” says Mr. Greig. “I met Troupe-Adore on Facebook and we started chatting back and forth. I think what they are doing is fantastic, and when Sohayla Smith asked if I would join them, I was more than happy to oblige.

“I’m hoping to see some people I know from Facebook and people I used to know, when I hung around Shelburne when I was in my teens [will be at the show]” he says.

Monty will be singing some of his favourite tunes at My Vaudeville Valentine including; “Feeling Good,” “For Once in My Life,” and “That Amore,” keeping with the love theme of the show.

Ms. Smith says she is excited for Shelburne.

“My Vaudeville Valentine is going to be eclectic and amazingly fun for both the performers and the guests alike,” she says. “Each dinner event we put on is also a culinary expression of art. I’m very proud of how hard our small group of dedicated, like-minded people work together to see projects like this through.”

Don’t miss My Vaudeville Valentine featuring Monty Greig and seven other performers including Sohayla Smith, Darcey Baker, Jason Reidel, Danielle Marie Gamache, Desmond Baxter, Claire Bouzane and Jacob Wagstaff in a variety of vaudeville acts.

The performance is served up with a delicious five course gourmet meal – a perfect romantic evening right here in Shelburne on February 12 in the lovely dining room at the Curling Club on Owen Sound Street.

Tickets are $40 each – your valentine deserves a night out, so order now!

Limited seating: www.eventbrite.com.

Readers Comments (0)