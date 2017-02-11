One Year anniversary of emergency birth on Dufferin County Road 124

February 11, 2017

By Michelle Janzen

It has been just over a year since Adrienne Smith and her husband, Jason Lilley, gave birth to one of their twin boys on the side of County Road 124.

Smith was just shy of 26 weeks pregnant with her twin boys when she went into labour last year. Knowing it was too early, she had her husband rush home to get her to Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

On the way to the hospital, Adrienne knew there was no time to get to the hospital because it was time to start pushing.

Yelling at Jason to pull the truck over, he dialled 911 who helped him, over the phone, deliver their first baby, William, who weighed just 2 lbs. 9 oz.

When William was delivered, Jason could already see the lights from the ambulance that was dispatched to help them and was more than relieved as William was flat lining when he came out.

Paramedics who arrived on the scene immediately administered to baby William and stabilized him for the ride to the hospital.

They then stabilized and transferred Adrienne to the waiting ambulance from the front seat of her truck, very slowly and carefully, as they were aware that there was another baby that could potentially come at any moment.

Once at the hospital, Adrienne was whisked away to have the second baby, Wyatt, via C-section an hour later.

Wyatt arrived weighing just 2 lbs. 1 oz.

Specialized nurses from Sunnybrook were dispatched to Headwaters in anticipation of complications to the early arrival of twins, and were on hand to stabilize them for transportation to the hospital in Toronto as soon as they arrived.

Being delivered 11 weeks premature, both twins had medical issues and were unable to breathe on their own. They had to be incubated prior to being rushed to Sunnybrook’s NICU for care.

After spending the first three months of their lives at Sunnybrook hospital, both boys were transferred to Credit Valley where they spent and additional month.

“The boys have done exceptionally well, with no developmental delays. They are right on schedule for their corrected age of nine months, crawling and even standing,” says Smith.

On Monday, January 30, the couple and their two healthy boys, William and Wyatt, paid a visit to the three Dufferin EMS paramedics who helped get them through that traumatic event on County Road 124.

Smith and her husband, Jason Lilley, can’t thank Dufferin EMS chief paramedic Tom Reid, and fellow paramedics Shawn Carey and Kate Martin, enough.

“We have had lots of sleepless nights but would not trade it for anything. We are so pleased to have healthy children and such supportive family, and let’s not forget our amazing friends and incredible community for standing by us during the most challenging but blessed year of our lives!”

