Shelburne Library News

February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Rose Dotten

Walk the Wall Challenge

Less than one month left, so let’s see just how far we can get. Our record so far by one individual is 88,000 steps and the total steps for our group is 5.99 million steps. WOW! Don’t forget to email your step totals to jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca or phone the library at 519-925-2168!

Children’s Programs

March Break is coming up and there are different programs going on at the Library that week. Check the Library website; drop in or call us at 519-925-2168 for more information.

On Tuesday, March 14, we have Cosima Grunsky, then Dufflebag Theatre with the Three Little Pigs on Wednesday, March 15 – both at Grace Tipling Hall and on Thursday, March 16, we have Exotic animals here at the library. All three shows for $8.00 and the tickets are selling fast. There is a limit of how many we can accommodate.

We have a variety of programs available here at the Library every week for children. Children, ages 2 and up, are welcome for our Story Time on Fridays @ 10:30 a.m. This program has songs, stories and crafts for the little ones.

Paws to Read is a great program, ongoing every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This program benefits children who would like to improve their reading skills and Mac the therapeutic dog loves to listen to children read to him.

The LEGO CLUB is also on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. It is great to see the imagination that goes into these different creations each week.

So, drop in to see us or phone the Library to find out how your child can participate, and check out the great books and movies that are available as well.

Teen Scene

Teens continue to work on their writing projects each Tuesday after school (3.30 – 4.30 p.m.). The group has also decided that we are going to participate in an upcoming writing competition, so stay tuned for those details.

Teens worked very hard on creating a White Pine Tree for the Library, representing each of the 10 nominated titles in the Forest of Reading’s White Pine category this year. We are looking forward to a night of book-inspired games on Thursday night! We will also be releasing our lineup of March Break events next week!

DUFFERIN READS: ONE BOOK ONE COUNTY:

Library Literary Event: Sunday, March 5, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Please call and book yourself in for: Al Pace and Lin Ward at our Library Literary Event, Canoe Chronicles on Sunday, March 5, 2017. The presentation is a tie-in to our One Book One County Reads selection, Canoe Country by Roy McGregor.

Tickets are free for the Literary event but are required.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

Drowning Tides by Karen Harper

Belgravia by Julian Fellowes

The Lonely Hearts Hotel by Heather O’Neill

The Road to Enchantment by Kaya McLaren

Minds of Winter by Ed O’Loughlin

Ring of Fire by Brad Taylor

Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance by Mark Greaney

The Possessions by Sara Flannery Murphy

Robert B. Parker: Revelation by Robert Knott

Rather be the Devil by Ian Rankin

A Book of American Martyrs by Joyce Carol Oates

Non-fiction:

Future Crimes by Marc Goodman

The Book Thieves by Anders Rydell

The One Minute Workout by Martin Gibala

Indoor Edible Garden by Zia Allaway

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Illness by Kate Loring

Fired Up About Capitalism by Tom Malleson

Kinds of Winter by Dave Olesen

Readers Comments (0)