Royals juniors clinch spot in final

February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

After a stellar regular season, the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals Junior basketball team will head to the District 4 championships after dispatching the Erin District High School Raiders in their semi-final game.

The semi-final got underway in the gym at CDDHS on Thursday, February 16, with a 4 p.m. start.

The Royals managed to take an early lead in the first quarter but the Raiders kept pace with the game only a point apart for most of the quarter.

When the final buzzer sounded the Royals were ahead by ten to win the game 36-26 and secure their place in the final.

The CDDHS junior squad ended the regular season in first place in the District standings with a 7-1 record. Over the season they scored 381 points while allowing 271 against.

Their only loss was to the Westside Secondary School Thunder back on January 12, when the Thunder managed to squeeze out a two point win on home court.

Third seed Westside was knocked out of competition on Thursday taking a 46-31 loss to the second place Wellington Heights Secondary School in their semi-final.

Thursday’s results set up a battle for the District 4 championship between Centre Dufferin and Wellington Heights.

That game was scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

Results were not available at press time.

The winner of the District championship will go on to the regional CWOSSA competition.

CWOSSA has changed the rules this year.

Previously two teams in the District were eligible to compete, however this year only the championship team will be able to make the trip.

Readers Comments (0)