Centre Dufferin’s Royals enter hockey playoffs

February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals ended the regular season with a tie and a loss for sixth place in the District 4/10 hockey standings.

The Royals played their final two games on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The team hosted the St. James Lions on Tuesday, February 14, in a bid to move up in the standings with a couple of points.

After a scoreless first period, the Royals lit the scoreboard up early in the second period.

That was matched by a Lions goal.

CDDHS went ahead with another second period marker to lead 2-1 going into the final frame.

St. James tied it up in the third.

A wild scramble in front of the net resulted in the Lions taking a one goal lead late in the game but the Royals responded with a powerplay goal late in the game that tied it up at three to force an overtime period.

Neither team could break the stalemate and they had to settle for a 3-3 tie.

“We got shots off around the net and made some good passing plays,” said Royals goalie Jackson Dupre after the game. “It was a bit tiring in net with all the battles out front, but we got a tie and a point out of the game.”

The Royals were back on the ice the following day to take on the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears.

In that game, they came up short taking a 4-1 loss.

The District will now move into playoff mode.

The four bottom teams will play an opening round to see who will move into the quarter-final round.

The top two teams, Orangeville District and Centre Wellington District High School have slots in the quarter-final and will have to wait for the outcome of the opening round to see who they will be matched up against.

The Royals have a berth in the quarter-finals and will face Erin District High School on Thursday, February 23, in Erin.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

