Proudly Pink – Students in Solidarity against bullying

February 27, 2017

By Marni Walsh

February 22 was Stop Bullying Day, or Pink Shirt Day in Ontario, a day of solidarity that stemmed from a 2007 event involving a Grade Nine Maritime student who was bullied when he wore a pink shirt on his first day of school.

News of the harassment led to two other boys distributing pink dollar-store shirts to other boys at the school in order to stop the bullying. They were successful, and in 2012 the idea was picked up by the United Nations and proclaimed internationally.

At Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS,) Vice Principal Wendy McIntosh says, “Our February 22 Anti-Bullying day is just part of a bigger picture of what we are trying to achieve at CDDHS.”

“The Social Equity Club at the school promoted the day, asking staff and students to wear pink in support of anti-bullying and students were able to silk screen their own anti-bullying t-shirts on Wednesday,” she says.

“One voice – One team!” This is the message that staff at Centre Dufferin District High School tries to impart to students, says Vice Principal McIntosh. “We ask them to think about what they want our school to look like and who we want to be,” she says.

CDDHS has several programs running throughout the year to combat bullying and promote equity.

“Our staff is also very committed to making CDDHS a safe and inclusive school,” says Ms. McIntosh.

Last week the students had the privilege of listening to motivational speaker Orlando Bowen, a former CFL liner backer for the Toronto Argonauts.

His presentation focused on “empowering youth to develop resilience and use their talents to make a difference.”

From that assembly, Ms. McIntosh says, “90 students stepped forward to be part of a project that will benefit the community.”

Students and staff are currently putting their heads together to develop ideas for the project.

