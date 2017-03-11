DCMA gears up for March Break

The Dufferin County Museum & Archives is gearing up for a fun-filled March Break with a host of activities to suit every taste.

Games on Wheels XL Party Trailer Video Game Truck

Monday, March 13 – 1 pm and 2 pm

The Games on Wheels XL Party Trailer mobile video game truck is coming to the DCMA. These portable party machines are equipped with the latest gaming technology, multiple HDTV screens, programmable LED lights, premium audio and comfortable bench seating. They bring a full library of games to every event. A multi-player stadium seating video game haven that hosts up to 28 players.

Two bookings are available—1 pm and 2 pm—Pre-registration is required by calling 877-941-7787.

28 kids per session.

Gamesonwheels.ca

Admission: $20.00 per child

In The Mix Dance Party

Tuesday March 14 – 1 pm to 4 pm www.inthemixprogram.com

During the party, DCMA will be sharing the coolest hip-hop dance moves, and grooving to hip-hop music. Kids have the opportunity to direct, choreograph and participate in the creation of a dance music video with the In The Mix App on iPads provided, complete with amazing and unlimited special effects. Kids will be thrilled to preview their video, created on the spot at the party. A polished version of the video is securely made available for downloading and sharing within 48 hours after the completion of the party! This highly engaging and interactive experience guarantees a unique party every time.

Admission: $20.00 per child

Party Safari

Wednesday March 15 – 10 am to 11 am and 1 pm to 2 pm – Two shows!

Party Safari offers exciting, hands on exotic critter presentations suitable for all ages and occasions. With their diverse selection of critters, we take you on an interactive ‘safari’ around the world! From hedgehogs to snakes, lizards to spiders and turtles to birds…Party Safari will entertain the crowd while demonstrating that scaly isn’t scary!

Admission: $8.00 per child

The DCMA Presents: George Stroumboulopoulos!

Sunday March 19 at 2 pm

From radio DJ on CFNY and VJ on Much Music to hosting The Hour on CBC and Hockey Night in Canada, George “Strombo” joins us for an interesting conversation about his life and his work interviewing everyone from Prince Charles to Kermit the Frog. This is an event for the whole family.

Pre-register by phone: 877.941.7787 or email: info@dufferinmuseum.com

Cost: $20.00 / DCMA Members: $15.00 / Kids: $5.00

