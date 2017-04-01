Shelburne Library News: HFFA Presentation/Walk the Wall Challenge

April 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Rose Dotten

The presentation by the Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance last Thursday, March 23, in conjunction with our Walk the Wall Challenge, was amazing! Very Informative and fun as well. Nicole Hambleton and Jennifer Payne talked about healthy eating and healthy lifestyles; dispelling many myths and giving us solid and interesting information.

As you entered the room, there were two tables of resources, books etc., charts, brochures, and then a third table laden with healthy snacks and foods. After a humourous and fact-filled presentation by Nicole, we all proceeded to fill our plates, with rainbow-coloured salads, ginger sesame tofu, watermelon radish slices and so much more … even whole grain bread, something for everyone.

We had an excellent crowd of about 25 but I’d love to have HFFA come again and this time, I think 100 folks should fill the room.

We are having another Step Challenge this summer starting July 1, 2017, our Trans-Canada 150 Trek.

Children’s Programs:

The “Paws to Read” program will be back on Wednesday, April 5 from 3.30 to 4.30 p.m. There are a couple of spaces available so if you would like your child to read to “Mac” the therapeutic dog, please contact us.

LEGO CLUB is Wednesday, March 29, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Come in and have fun making new creations each week.

Storytime continues on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

New picture books and junior fiction books have arrived, so drop in to see what is available. The three computers in the children’s department are set up with learning activities for the young children up to ages 10 to explore.

Call 519-925-2168 or drop in to see what is available in the Children’s Department.

Teen Scene

This week is our Pizza & Pages Book Club meeting where we will continue to discuss the 2017 White Pine Nominees. The feedback from our group so far is this: they’re going to have a hard time picking a winner. In order to qualify to vote in the program, Teens in grades 9-12 must read and review at least five of the nominated titles. Once that is complete, they are invited to our invite only White Pine Vote Day on Thursday, March 27 @ 6:00 p.m. No votes, no pizza. Check out our calendars on Facebook (/shelburnelibrary) to stay up to date! Our recommended read of the week is Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon.

NEW BOOKS

This Thursday is Rose’s Book Club @ 2:00 p.m. We have a few new members and that makes for a very interesting afternoon. As well, I’ve read quite a few new books and we have a terrific selection of new books that we have selected. Come and join in the fun and discussion.

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County: Although our Grand Finale is over a month away, about half the tickets have been sold and we really hope you will come in soon and purchase yours.

So, Saturday, May 13, 2017 @ Dufferin County Museum and Archives.

Fiction:

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke

Chaos by Patricia Cornwell

Pekoe Most Poison by Laura Childs

Banana Cream Pie Murder by Joanne Fluke

Non-fiction:

Raw & Simple by Judita Wignall

Clean Start by Terry Walters

Quilting Happiness by Christina Lane

People to Portraits by Martha Sielman

Norishing Meals by Alissa Segersten

Giada’s Feel Good Food by Giada de Laurentiis

Mastering Confidence by Kathy Archer

The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben

Spaceman by Mike Massimino

North of Normal by Cea Sunrise Person

