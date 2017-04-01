Lions roar with book donation

By Marni Walsh With the 2018 Provincial election just over a year away, the North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) and legacy movement ...

By Peter Richardson Council witnessed an informative presentation Monday night from Sharon Morden, who operates the Feral Cat rescue from her home at 141 ...

Shelburne Police are sending thanks to all those who made efforts in locating David Ambrose. Over the weekend, the Shelburne Police appealed to the public ...