Lions roar with book donation

April 1, 2017
Shelburne Lions Club helps make free books available – Once again this year the Shelburne Lions Club has joined with Scholastic Books to share the cost of supplying Shelburne’s four elementary school libraries with $200 each of new books selected for the primary division. Here are, from left to right, in the back row: Lions Bob Osborne, Jen Colley, Ferne Osborne and Martin Mirander, Hyland Heights Librarian Julie Bannon and four of her eager readers received the books during their PJ Day event. PHOTO BY SHELBURNE LIONS
