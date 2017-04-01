General News » News

Ladies Night at Cobwebs and Caviar

April 1, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

 

Cobwebs and Caviar held a Ladies Night at their shop this past Friday, March 24, and, as you can see, its not just for ladies anymore.

These nights that owner AJ Cavey holds showcase the upcoming seasons fashions, as well as fantastic munchies and dips that they carry, are great for get togethers. You can also find the latest selection of fabrics and notions for all of your sewing needs. Plus, there are always in-store specials and draws for those purchasing items.

Always a great time, full of giggles, be sure to check out Cobwebs and Caviar for tons of great items for yourself or as a gift. A huge bonus, as far as I am concerned, is that they gift wrap for you so you don’t have to.

         

