Shelburne remembers centenary of Vimy Ridge

By Debbie Freeman

April 1917 is a date that sticks in the minds of many Canadians as thousands of troops were killed at Vimy Ridge in France.

More than 10,000 Canadians were either killed or wounded in the fight against the Germans in Northern France.

The 100th anniversary brought people from many nations to Vimy Ridge in France to remember the sacrifice that was made during this bloody three day battle. The ceremony, attended by the Prince of Wales and his sons, Governor General David Johnston, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was hosted by the Canadian Government and every city and small town in Canada held their own personal memorial to remember those who lost their lives for our freedom.

Shelburne’s memorial ceremony was held on Sunday April 9, at the Cenotaph outside the Town Hall organized by our very own Royal Canadian Legion.

Many turned out for the emotional, heart rending day to remember their comrades, members of their family, friends, and all those that fell in the First World War.

Veterans watched attentively, 164 Cadet Squadron attended, and a breathtaking Last Post was heard across the Town. Lesa Peat, President of the Shelburne branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, placed a wreath on behalf of the Town, everybody listening to the speech delivered by local minister Gord Horsley.

“We shall never forget, the sacrifice made for our freedom” he said, as Shelburne residents bowed their heads for prayer.

A hot breakfast followed at the Royal Canadian Legion from 9 a.m. until 12 noon, where people from all walks of life were brought together for this remembrance of our dead – a very poignant day for many.

