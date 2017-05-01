Farmers’ Market theme days bring community together

May 1, 2017

By Marni Walsh

The theme for the 2017 Shelburne Market is “bringing community together” says Market Co-Chair Jennifer Crewson.

To do this, the committee has established three initiatives they feel are important for a happy, healthy community: 1) Community Kids 2) Community Cooks, and 3) Community Spirit.

The Farmer’s Market will return for its third season at First and Owen Sound Streets in Shelburne, when it opens next month on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. The Farmer’s Market will run every Thursday afternoon throughout the growing season from 3-7 p.m.

The Market Committee consists of Jennifer Crewson and Rebecca Landman as Co-Chairs; Joey Lemieux as Market Manager; Brian Besley as Treasurer; Advertising and Promotions led by Alexandra Georgakopoulos; Rebecca Landman is also the Secretary for the Farmer’s Market; and Brenda Beatty-Gray is the Community Cooks Co-ordinator.

“Many great people are coming forward who want to see the market succeed – it is the committee’s responsibility to deliver a fantastic event,” says Ms. Crewson.

The first Thursday of every month is Community Kids’ Day overseen by craft vendor Jade McCabe. The committee has created craft activities for the kids, attending the market with their families that involve nature, such as bird feeders and colourful garden sticks.

Thanks to Brian and Debbie Besley of Besley’s Country Market, there will be picnic tables for the enjoyment of patrons, further west on First Avenue. Games will be setup at the tables for children, and customers can visit and “sit a spell” while listening to the Market’s live music.

The second and fourth Thursdays of each month during the Market season will be Community Cooks Days, a paid event that patrons will need to book in advance. Brenda Beatty-Gray, a registered holistic nutritionist, and Chef de Cuisine will select in-season food to create a simple meal or food activity such as jam, pickles or soups and lead interactive instructional classes.

She will conduct a walkabout with clients at the market and then the group will cook together in the basement of Trinity United Church right next to the Market.

Brenda, who is the owner and chef at the newly opened Healthy Cravings Holistic Kitchen on Main Street, is very excited about her engagement teaching at the Market.

“I’ve been dreaming about it,” she says.

The third Thursday of each month is Community Spirit Day led by Reverend Candice Bist, the interim minister at Trinity United Church, 200 Owen Sound Street.

Four wellness professionals will focus on inner health in the sanctuary of the church during market hours: Tiffany McCabe with Art Therapy; Jill McPherson with Mindfulness; Rebecca Tomlinson with Intuitive Psychotherapy; and Louise Phillips as Yoga Instructor.

On the months that have a fifth Thursday, the Market will host special event days, still to be announced. There will be a “Welcoming Tent” manned by volunteers offering lemonade and helping to keep patrons informed on all the upcoming events.

The Co-Chair says patrons can expect their favourite vendors from previous years to return plus a few new vendors including: Prim Pickin’s decorative signs and two additional vegetable farmers.

Mark your calendars for opening day; May 25 at 3 p.m. at the corner of First and Owen Sound Streets in Shelburne.

