Pies and plants celebrate Canada 150, mothers

May 5, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

On Saturday, May 13, Primrose United Church will feature “Canada Celebration Colours” with different red and white flowers on consignment for their annual Plant and Bake sale to promote the celebration of Canadian mothers and Canada’s Sesquicentennial.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the historic little white church on the corner of Hwy 10 and 30th Line, just south of Hwy 89.

There will be many features for Mom and area gardens, with every colour of hanging basket, planters and geraniums, flats of annuals, as well as a large variety of perennials dug from local gardens, consignment flowers, and herbs.

Alongside the beautiful flowers, a huge bake sale will take place with all types of homemade pies and baking from the ladies of Primrose United.

“I believe we will have a wonderful selection of perennials,” says Gail Brown, one of the many church volunteers organizing the event, “We have great sources of information about the perennials, such as what goes best where and what size they grow to, with Shirley, Sharon and Bev – our local experts.”

Several craft and food vendors will be set up at the event with handmade items, Tupperware, honey, maple syrup, pottery, a loonie-toonie table, and other additional offerings for Mother’s Day and more.

Complimentary coffee and tea is available, and all are welcome to visit the lovely meditation garden on the church grounds.

Along with all the gardening and goodies, the annual spring event will feature entertainment, including local musicians, fiddlers, and step dancers, as well as soprano Darcey Baker in a mini-concert at 10 am.

Pre-ordered plant forms for hanging baskets or flats of annuals, must be in by this Sunday, May 7. Order forms can be picked up at IDA in Shelburne, or from Trinity or Primrose United Church, or contact Gail Brown at 519-925-2397 at gailbrown.pharm@yahoo.ca.

If you wish to make a purchase, but are unable to attend the event, plants and baking can be delivered right to your home…or your mothers’ home.

Readers Comments (0)