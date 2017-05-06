New exhibit pays tribute to community builders

By Marni Walsh

Dufferin County Museum and Archives (DCMA) launches a new exhibit this Saturday, May 6, highlighting the people of Dufferin County, past and present, who have been integral to the building of our community.

DCMA Marketing and Promotions Coordinator Nanci Malek says “True Grit” will run until December 31, 2018 and will look to the past “to pioneers, the originals, to understand where our community began” and exhibit them alongside present day examples of the pioneering spirit.

This exhibits includes doctors, teachers, farmers, municipal workers, drywallers, journalists, beekeepers and so many more – “the people, past and present, that have built this community” and the “stories that make this County unique.

Dufferin County has grown and changed…but one thing remains: the pioneering spirit.”

Opening Reception including a light fare provided by the Globe Restaurant of Rosemont will take place Saturday, May 6, at 6 p.m. RSVP by phone: 1-877-941-7787 or email info@dufferinmuseum.com.

Admission by donation for opening only.

Photo courtesy of Dufferin County Museum and Archives

