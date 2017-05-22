Local runners put in strong performances in Mono

By Dr. Richard Magder

With participants in both the 5km and 10 km distance, Towne Fitness Runners put in a strong performance at the 7 Bridges Run in Mono on Saturday.

The group was a diverse mixture of runners including recent graduates from our Beginners Running Clinic, seasoned Towne Fitness Runners returning to improve on last year’s time and some new members to the Towne Fitness Running Family.

As with most races, there were plenty of nerves at the start. However, our Towne Fitness team was certainly ready to put their training to the test.

Our graduates of the recent 8 Week Beginners Running Group, in conjunction with Shelburne Family Chiropractic, who completed the 5 km race included; Glenn Webber, Kim Ricci and Anna Curtis. Members of our TF Team who also completed the 5 km distance included; Riley Cunnington, Leanne Dominey and Tracy Smith.

Good friends and training partners Lisa Ward Magee and Andrea Davies, a dynamic duo on and off the course, successfully completed the 10 km distance and proved to be great competitors

We often talk about “running” as the ultimate individual sport. Off the course, however, the camaraderie and support you find amongst the running community is way bigger than one person.

That was never more evident than on Saturday as Towne Fitness Runners cheered one another on.

A special congratulations to Towne Fitness Member, Andrea Davies, who placed 2nd in her age division in the 10 km race. What makes this all the more special is that Saturday was Andrea’s very first 10 km race and just months ago she doubted that she could ever cover that distance. What a way to wrap up a great day, watching Andrea receive her age place medal in the company of some other great local runners.

Congratulations, Andrea!

If you are interested in participating in one of the fastest growing sports in North America, there is no better place to start than with a great local group of runners at Towne Fitness.

We run from the gym twice a week; Monday at 7:15 pm and Friday at 12:15 pm. All levels of running are welcome. If you have never run before, NOW is the time to get started!

Our running group is open to the community and is FREE. Our team currently consists of beginner runners and weekend warriors right up to marathoners. Encouragement is always available along the journey and you may even meet a new friend or two!

