May 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
While the numbers are still rolling in, the hair is well and truly off at Centre Dufferin District High School. On Wednesday morning, students took part in the 16th annual Hair Off For Headwaters, a fundraiser for Shelburne’s local hospital, based in Orangeville. Since its inception, the charity event has raised over $140,000, with the funds from this year’s Hair Off, facilitated by teacher Julie Senese, benefiting the hospital’s cancer care centre. Students participating in this year’s clipping included Seth Train, Shannon Armstrong, Quinn de Latt and Myles Lee, who faced the shears of Lyn Goutouski and Sherri Scarlet. Photos by Debbie Freeman
