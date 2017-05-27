Featured » General News » News

Farmers’ Market opens for another season with festive flare and community Focus

May 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Story & Photo By Marni Walsh

 

THE OPEN MARKET – Opening at 3 p.m. each Thursday, the Shelburne Farmers’ Market is back and better than ever!  First Avenue West in front of Trinity United Church at the corner of Owen Sound Street.

Market manager Joey Lemieux and Chair Jennifer Crewson report an excellent variety of local farmers, prepared food vendors and artisans.

Throughout the season, there will be musicians and entertainment for the children, along with many other special events including cooking classes.

The market will offer a festive feel with local flare focusing on community.

Join the Shelburne Farmers’ Market every Thursday starting at 3:00 pm and running until 7 pm. Come see what is new this year, and spend time with neighbours while stocking up on the finest local foods and crafts.

Pictured here: produce from Connie’s Kitchen, returning for another season.

         

