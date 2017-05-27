Renowned Tenor making “Music in May”

By Marni Walsh

International tenor and long-time resident of Dufferin County, Mark DuBois has sung with every major orchestra across the country and abroad during his busy opera and concert career, performing for audiences that included queens, popes and presidents.

He has also dedicated many years to sharing his musical gifts with area vocal students, starting annual concerts “to give young talent an opportunity to perform on a professional level,” he says – something that was lacking when he first began the concerts back in 2003.

Mr. DuBois will present “Music in May” this week, featuring the Mark DuBois Studio Singers and special guests in an evening of stunning Broadway and Opera solos, duets and ensemble pieces in the beautiful sanctuary of Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church in Orangeville on Saturday, May 27 at 7 pm.

DuBois’ first annual spring concert with the DuBois Studio Singers was in the little United Church in Hockley, but in the years that followed, he also took his young vocalists to perform with the Mississauga Symphony, and for a crowd of 3,000 people in St. James Cathedral in Toronto.

This is the second year that “Music in May” will be held at Tweedsmuir Church where Mr. Dubois is also the organist and choir director.

As well as preparing for “Music in May,” Mark DuBois is getting ready to assist young singers in their roles in Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company production of Les Miserables as the Vocal Director for the highly anticipated production, in coordination with Artistic Director David Nairn, Director Pamela Scott, and Musical Director Joy Bell.

Les Miserables is set to open the last weekend of July at the Opera House, running for four shows from July 28-30.

Tweedsmuir Presbyterian will feature a new piano at the concert to be played by Toronto pianist Danny McErlain.

“Danny is a wonderful accompanist, that I have worked with for 28 years, and is very popular with the Toronto Jazz Festival,” says Mr. DuBois.

Mark DuBois considers all his students “stars” and says the more than a dozen performers at the concert will range in ages from 12 to 55 years of age. The theme of the concert is “love” and will feature repertoire from fantastic shows such as Carousel, The Land of Smiles, The Merry Widow, La Boheme, The Magic Flute, The Secret Garden, Phantom of the Opera and many more.

Mr. DuBois will share his beautiful tenor voice with his audience May 27, giving his students the opportunity to sing duets with him, as well as performing songs like “I’m Off to Chez Maxim’s” from The Merry Widow among others.

The Tweedsmuir Choir will also be guest performers with modern gospel pieces for the concert.

Tickets are available at BookLore 121 First St. – call 519-942-3830; Tweedsmuir Presbyterian Church 6 John St. – call 519-941-1334; or at the door of Tweedsmuir Church on the evening of the concert. Cost is $20 with children under 12 free. Funds raised will go towards outreach programs at Tweedsmuir Church.

