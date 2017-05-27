It’s time to polish up your Chrome for the Street Festival’s Motorcycle Show and Shine

May 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

It’s time to clean up your ride and polish that chrome for the 4th Annual Motorcycle Show and Shine and Ride at this year’s Shelburne Street Festival, being held June 17 from 10 am until 4 pm.

This year, the Street Festival’s Motorcycle Show & Shine is proudly being hosted by Missie Powers of Missie Ink Tattoo Parlour.

As in the past, proceeds from the show, as well as from ice cream sales, which has been generously donated by Chapman’s Ice Cream, will be sold to raise funds for NICU at Sick Kids in memory of Cole Young, a local boy who passed away from a rare metabolic condition.

This event has continued to grow and every year is different from the last: the weather, the bikes, the energy of families coming out to see these two wheeled machines – that’s the magic of the show.

Each year, this event draws motorcycle enthusiasts and riders to unite and celebrate their love of two wheels. Whether it’s vintage or new, a sports bike or a Harley, all riders come to show us why they love their ride so much.

Missie of Missie Ink says “Last year’s Show and Shine had a great turnout and we are anticipating many more bikes this year, with several bike groups already confirming their participation, including local CMC 036 of Orangeville, who will be hosting this year’s ride along with all proceeds from the ride slated to go to Family Transition Place.

Bike registration will begin at 9 am at Missie Ink, located at 114 Main Street West, at a cost of $10 per bike entry. This year the categories are American Made, Foreign, Custom, Women’s and People’s Choice.”

“As in previous years, with the generous donation of Ice Cream from Chapman’s, we will be selling cones for $2 each with all proceeds from these sales going directly to Sick Kids,” Missie tells us.

For more information on the Shelburne Street Festival go to www.shelburnestreetfestival.com.

Readers Comments (0)