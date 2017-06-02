One Voice One Team hope to make program “SWOLE” with expansion

By Michelle Janzen

With the growth of Shelburne has come a cultural diversity that is new to the area.

Trying to come up with a way to bring those cultures together, Mr. Greenfield, a teacher at Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) enlisted the help of the One Voice One team, a program aimed to empower youth and utilize their extraordinary leadership skills and talents to better themselves and their community.

The story of One Voice One Team is a simple yet unique one.

Their team brings an incredible range and diversity of life experiences and journeys of excellence.

Each team member has inspirational life stories that are used to reach, empower and enlighten the hearts and minds of youth today so they can become the leaders of today and tomorrow.

Through their stories, expertise and methodology, they have created many programs that have been proven to help youth make the necessary decisions that help move them towards success in their lives and in the community.

Through customized assemblies, school programs and their “S.W.O.L.E.” camps, One Voice One Team uses cognitive and physical activities to introduce and reinforce key success principles.

“S.W.O.L.E.” is their flagship program and stands for: Self Respect, Work Hard, Overcome Adversity, Lead by Example, and Excellence.

Upon successful program completion, participants are inducted as lifetime members of the “S.W.O.L.E.” family and become advocates of the “S.W.O.L.E.” doctrine. This is demonstrated through their commitment to being hard working and responsible leaders at home, school and in their community.

Many youths actively engage through community-focused partner organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Covenant House, to name a few.

In every program, One Voice One Team’s delivery teams include high performance athletes, community leaders and accomplished motivational speakers. These delivery teams facilitate powerful sessions that include inspirational storytelling, fitness activities and mentorship.

Through this program, students from CDDHS were at Dufferin Oaks, on Friday, May 26, helping to clean and paint various different parts of the facility, which included painting trim work and scraping paint off equipment to get ready for repainting.

One Voice One Team, exists to empower youth to utilize their extraordinary leadership skills and talents to better themselves and their community, and based on how happy Kevin Norris, head of maintenance at Dufferin Oaks was, it is safe to say the program is a success!

