Torch Run for Special Olympics a success

By Michelle Janzen

Area law enforcement officers are calling the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics a great success.

The Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run is a community-based, province-wide event that sees the “Flame of Hope” carried across Ontario by members of Law Enforcement agencies from across the province.

All funds raised through Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run events are directed into program support that directly affects all community Special Olympic Ontario (SOO) programs.

Funds are then put into community programs and help pay for various expenses including: games travel, accommodations, meals, staff support to the field, grants to new community programs, volunteer and athlete training, administration and information/promotional materials and development initiatives like the “School Program” which opens up opportunities to new athletes.

At Shelburne’s Torch Run, held Tuesday, May 30, Special Olympian Ryan MacBean started and ended the race holding the torch.

The event saw officers from Shelburne joined by other area emergency services, community organizations and businesses in a 4.5 km run carrying the Special Olympic Torch through town. The event raises awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

Constable Jeff McLean of the Shelburne Police Services was passed the torch of organizing the event by fellow officer Constable Paul Neumann this year, and says “It was my pleasure organizing the event this year, and I’m hoping to continue to carry on to show support and celebrate the athlete’s accomplishments.”

This year’s run saw approximately 75 runners participating individually or in teams, which ended with a barbeque by employees of the Auto Centre.

Food was provided by No Frills, while Pete’s Deli supplied what every police event needs: coffee and donuts!

A special thanks to KTH of Shelburne who donated a whopping $1,500 to the event, the Canadian Bath Bomb Co. who donated bath bombs to all participants, as well at Shelburne Home Hardware and Steven’s BBQ for their contribution of raffle prizes.

“The special athletes are part of our community and they really do look up to us as law enforcement officers and we want to show them the appreciation that we have for them and their hard work they put into competing in these games and just want to give back to them,” declared Constable McLean. “Many thanks to all our sponsors, run teams, volunteers, and the community as a whole for continuing to support this worthy cause and making this event a success year after year!”

As of press time, the total raised was not yet available. Please watch for updates on the amount raised this year in a future edition.

