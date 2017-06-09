Shelburne Police seek youth who should seek medical attention after breaking into storage building and contacting asbestos

June 8, 2017

Just before 6 pm Thursday evening, June 8, a Town works employee noted three youth exiting a Town works storage building that is infrequently used at the west end of Town.

It was noted that many items were disturbed inside, including used oil was spilled, glass broken, and holes were made in the walls.

Shelburne Police were notified and initiated an investigation.

Shelburne Police are concerned for the health of the three youth as it was learned that a sealed portion of the building contained Asbestos. Asbestos poses a significant health concern when it is disturbed. The asbestos in the building appears to have been directly disturbed by these three youth.

The room with the Asbestos was sealed off; however it appears the youth forced their way into the room.

If anyone has any information on who the youth may be, they are encouraged to call the Shelburne Police immediately at 519-925-3312, and encourage these youth and their parents to seek immediate medical attention by attending the Emergency room immediately. The youth may have oil on their shoes or clothes.

According to a Government of Canada breathing in asbestos fibres can cause cancer and other diseases, such as:

asbestosis a scarring of the lungs, which makes it difficult to breathe

mesothelioma a rare cancer of the lining of the chest or abdominal cavity

lung cancer

